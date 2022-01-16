Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stake Cut by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 515,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $196,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Cintas by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after buying an additional 47,353 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cintas by 34,580.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Argus raised their target price on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $397.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $433.38 and its 200-day moving average is $410.70. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $314.62 and a one year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

