Citigroup Downgrades Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Neutral

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $93.00. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

CTSH opened at $87.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $92.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.87.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

