Citigroup Inc. Buys 211,053 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,053 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of Corning worth $53,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Corning by 82.1% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.42.

Shares of GLW opened at $37.09 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

