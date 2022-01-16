Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,723 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $62,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $219.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.70. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

