Citigroup Inc. Purchases 1,247,871 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 411.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,551,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,247,871 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $58,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KIE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 379.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,861,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 100.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 189,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $41.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.43. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

