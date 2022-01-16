Citizens Financial Corp. (CIWV) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on February 2nd

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) announced a dividend on Friday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Citizens Financial stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81. Citizens Financial has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

About Citizens Financial

Citizens Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services, as well as, deposit, trust, and brokerage services. The company was founded on September 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Elkins, WV.

