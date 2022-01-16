Citizens Financial Corp. (CIWV) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on February 2nd

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) announced a dividend on Friday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.
Citizens Financial stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81. Citizens Financial has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $19.90.
About Citizens Financial
