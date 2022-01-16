Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – DA Davidson cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Civista Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.20. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.93. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $25.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 144.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 73.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 26.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 102.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.