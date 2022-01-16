Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.