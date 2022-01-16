Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,802 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 267.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after buying an additional 55,294 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $2,486,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $7,301,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.89.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total transaction of $149,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,731,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,382 shares of company stock worth $10,537,730 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $120.76 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.41 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.20.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.