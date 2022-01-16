Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.71.

CLAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Clarus stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $23.70. 104,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,348. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $876.66 million, a P/E ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.85. Clarus has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $32.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.13 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Analysts predict that Clarus will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clarus by 2,905.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clarus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Clarus by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Clarus by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Clarus by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

