ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 76.6% from the December 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $450,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period.

EMO traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $24.89. 45,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,205. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.20. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

