CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Raised to $235.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $228.82.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $223.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $177.73 and a fifty-two week high of $232.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 96.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 238.6% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.