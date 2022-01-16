CoinEx Token Price Hits $0.0652 (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $46.20 million and $449,216.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00059960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CET is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

