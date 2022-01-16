Colfax (NYSE:CFX) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Morgan Stanley

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CFX. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Shares of CFX opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.63, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $29,484.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $336,146.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,896 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,465. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Colfax by 358.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Colfax by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

