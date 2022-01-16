Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,420 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $24,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

