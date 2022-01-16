Collateral Pay Hits Market Cap of $463,650.33 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $463,650.33 and $8,685.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00064855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00072856 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.20 or 0.07768533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00071323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,081.23 or 1.00017388 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008274 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

