Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Down 61.8% in December

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the December 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $246.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.
Colony Bankcorp Company Profile
Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
