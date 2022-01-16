Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Down 61.8% in December

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the December 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $246.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.