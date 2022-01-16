Commerce Bank Cuts Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 35.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 6.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at $218,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN opened at $303.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 89.09 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $330.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total value of $620,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.43.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.