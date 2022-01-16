Commerce Bank Has $455,000 Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 79.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 42.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,036 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 12.2% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

TXG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $104.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.24. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.74 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.38.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.58, for a total transaction of $6,815,724.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,402 shares of company stock worth $41,373,550 over the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.