Commerce Bank Has $466,000 Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 293.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 63.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth $117,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter worth $247,000.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.97.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,867 shares of company stock worth $2,717,702 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.