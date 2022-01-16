Commerce Bank Purchases 578 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP stock opened at $57.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 2.87. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

