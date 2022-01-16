Commerce Bank Purchases New Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globant by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.90.

Shares of GLOB opened at $251.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.60 and a beta of 1.45. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $188.67 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.29 and a 200-day moving average of $282.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

