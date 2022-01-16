Commerce Bank Sells 1,450 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVET stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVET shares. TheStreet lowered Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covetrus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

