Commerce Bank Sells 513 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Hubbell by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,406,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Hubbell by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of HUBB opened at $200.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $149.07 and a 52 week high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 63.44%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.