Commerce Bank Trims Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 46.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $63.75 on Friday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $68.62. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average is $60.75.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 139.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus lifted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

