Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 668 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,573,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,292,000 after acquiring an additional 737,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,441,000 after buying an additional 1,740,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,649,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,868,000 after buying an additional 661,283 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,419,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,545,000 after purchasing an additional 899,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,974,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,240,000 after buying an additional 575,371 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMH. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

AMH opened at $41.75 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

