Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aegon by 19.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 129.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 63,396 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 22.5% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aegon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $5.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aegon will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

