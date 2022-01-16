Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 110,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter.

VNM stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.11. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $21.66.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

