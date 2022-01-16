Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $309,000 in Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Separately, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Riskified in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. 21.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74. Riskified Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. Riskified had a negative net margin of 71.67% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. The company had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Riskified in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Riskified Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

