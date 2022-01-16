Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $317,000 Investment in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,347 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACIW. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2,821.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,106,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829,451 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,426,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,127,000 after purchasing an additional 444,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 244,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 699,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,965,000 after purchasing an additional 184,925 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

