Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,779 Shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,777 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 109,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 55,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZT opened at $25.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $26.72.

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

