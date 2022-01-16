Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 582 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Amundi bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,248,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,756 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,642,000 after purchasing an additional 750,246 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in Eaton by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,610,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,646,000 after purchasing an additional 622,537 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Eaton by 35,936.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,654,000 after purchasing an additional 618,826 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.06.

ETN stock opened at $170.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.17. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.