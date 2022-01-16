Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,932 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $440,786,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after buying an additional 1,296,998 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 9,101.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after buying an additional 816,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.69.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $150.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

