Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $5.55 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,640,000 after buying an additional 310,281 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,777,000 after buying an additional 186,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,685,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.77.

NYSE:LHX opened at $227.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.70 and a twelve month high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

