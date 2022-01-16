Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 3,167 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,041 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PXD opened at $215.70 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $115.14 and a 52-week high of $216.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.04 and its 200-day moving average is $170.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

