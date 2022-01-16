Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 8,000 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 19.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,147 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in InMode were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. upped their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

Shares of INMD opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.32. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.38 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

