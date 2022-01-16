CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will report sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.11 billion and the lowest is $1.98 billion. CommScope posted sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year sales of $8.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $9.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

COMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

COMM traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.18. 4,259,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,108. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.69. CommScope has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65.

In other news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi acquired 15,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CommScope by 134.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 140.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

