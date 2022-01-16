Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Boosts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Allstate were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 14.3% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Allstate by 117,603.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36,457 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Allstate by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 39.3% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

ALL opened at $124.08 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $102.55 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.06.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

