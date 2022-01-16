Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Buys 470 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1,489.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Prudential Financial by 9.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Prudential Financial by 43.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 345,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,436,000 after acquiring an additional 104,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

PRU opened at $117.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.66 and a 200 day moving average of $106.41. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.27 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

