Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,929,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,997,000 after buying an additional 536,032 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after buying an additional 4,609,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,957,000 after buying an additional 765,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

NYSE:PM opened at $103.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.21. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.34 and a twelve month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

