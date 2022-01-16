Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,207 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 467.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 297,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $79,083,000 after acquiring an additional 147,564 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC stock opened at $288.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $230.15 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.58.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.45.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

