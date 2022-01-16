Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 154 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKG opened at $137.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.39.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

