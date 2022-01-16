Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 784,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18. Compass Group has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $23.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.1685 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

About Compass Group

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

