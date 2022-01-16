Compound (COMP) Hits Market Cap of $1.21 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $57.78 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can now be purchased for $191.09 or 0.00444237 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,333,832 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.