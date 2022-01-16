CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) received a €78.00 ($88.64) price target from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($100.00) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.50 ($80.11) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €81.79 ($92.94).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €61.60 ($70.00) on Friday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €59.40 ($67.50) and a 12 month high of €85.35 ($96.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €68.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of €71.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 51.59.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

