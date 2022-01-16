Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. Computer Task Group posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Computer Task Group.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 237,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 248,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 53,303 shares during the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $131.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.77. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.