Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 18th

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

Comtech Telecommunications has a payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $23.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. The company has a market cap of $607.89 million, a PE ratio of 461.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Comtech Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 20,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 104.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

CMTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial cut Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

