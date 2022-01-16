Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 5,708 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 308.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 35,747 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,379.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 298,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 286,147 shares during the last quarter.

SDVY stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $31.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

