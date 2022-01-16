Contrasting Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) & Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) and Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and Greene County Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affinity Bancshares $32.79 million 3.29 $3.09 million N/A N/A Greene County Bancorp $68.00 million 4.62 $23.94 million $3.08 11.98

Greene County Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Affinity Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Affinity Bancshares has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greene County Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Affinity Bancshares and Greene County Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Greene County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and Greene County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affinity Bancshares 21.51% 7.10% 0.95% Greene County Bancorp 36.85% 18.00% 1.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.9% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Greene County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Greene County Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Greene County Bancorp beats Affinity Bancshares on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. It operates a main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia; and a commercial loan production office in Alpharetta, Georgia; as well as an out of an office in Monroe, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

