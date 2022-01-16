Contrasting CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. CNB Financial pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CNB Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Independent Bank has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. CNB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

40.5% of CNB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Independent Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of CNB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Independent Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CNB Financial has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CNB Financial and Independent Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial $195.23 million 2.42 $32.74 million $2.76 10.14 Independent Bank $513.51 million 5.60 $121.17 million $4.66 18.67

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than CNB Financial. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CNB Financial and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial 24.00% 15.47% 1.14% Independent Bank 31.40% 9.06% 1.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CNB Financial and Independent Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Independent Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Independent Bank has a consensus price target of $88.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.16%. Given Independent Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than CNB Financial.

Summary

Independent Bank beats CNB Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Clearfield, PA.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit. The company provides real estate loans, which include commercial mortgages that are secured by non-residential properties; residential mortgages that are secured primarily by owner-occupied residences; and mortgages for the construction of commercial and residential properties. Independent Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Rockland, MA.

